Barclay Goodrow News: Fills empty cage Saturday

Goodrow scored an empty-net goal on two shots and added five PIM in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Bruins.

Goodrow fought Jakub Lauko early in the first period, then added an empty-netter to seal the Sharks' win late in the third. The goal was Goodrow's first point since Feb. 4 versus the Canadiens, ending a 14-game slump. He hadn't scored since Jan. 20, coincidentally in the Sharks' other game versus the Bruins this season. The 32-year-old forward has five goals, three assists, 65 shots on net, 69 PIM, 131 hits, 51 blocked shots and a minus-33 rating over 65 appearances in a bottom-six role.