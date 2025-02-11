Beckett Sennecke News: Spearheading Generals in scoring

Sennecke has produced 30 goals and 41 helpers over 42 games with OHL Oshawa this season.

Sennecke has already surpassed his point total from last season (68) in 21 fewer games in 2024-25. His numbers have improved in each of his first three OHL campaigns, and he's just one assist away from setting new highs across the board at the junior level. The right-shot winger was selected third overall by Anaheim in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. Sennecke figures to be an integral aspect of the Ducks' youth movement in the coming years.