Blake Lizotte Injury: Contending with LBI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Lizotte will not play Tuesday against the Blackhawks due to a lower-body injury, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Lizotte will miss his first game since Jan. 27. It's unclear how long he'll be sidelined for, but his next opportunity to suit up will be Friday in New Jersey. The 27-year-old has chipped in 11 goals and 20 points across 59 appearances in 2024-25.

