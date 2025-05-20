Fantasy Hockey
Bo Horvat Injury: Dealing with lower-body injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 20, 2025 at 1:19pm

Horvat sustained a lower-body injury at the 2025 IIHF World Championship and will return to Long Island for further evaluation, the Islanders announced Tuesday.

After recording four goals and eight points in six games with Team Canada, Horvat won't be available for the remainder of the tournament. The Islanders will know more about his timeline for recovery after he visits with team doctors. Horvat had 28 goals and 57 points across 81 appearances during the 2024-25 regular season.

