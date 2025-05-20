Fantasy Hockey
Bo Horvat Injury: Dropping out of World Championship

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

Horvat (undisclosed) will miss the rest of the 2025 IIHF World Championship, Hockey Canada announced Tuesday.

A reason for Horvat's removal from Team Canada was not provided, and it's unclear if he suffered an injury in the tournament. The left-shot center banked four goals (two on the power play) and four assists over six appearances with the Canadians. Porter Martone, a highly regarded prospect in the upcoming 2025 NHL Entry Draft, will replace Horvat on the roster.

