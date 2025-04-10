Bobby Brink News: Plucks two apples in win

Brink notched two assists and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 8-5 win over the Rangers.

Brink has a goal and five assists over his last seven contests. The 23-year-old has seen steady top-six usage, though his 13:10 of ice time Wednesday in a high-scoring game is a little concerning if interim head coach Brad Shaw shuffles the lines. Brink has taken a step forward this season with 38 points, 98 shots on net, 98 hits and a minus-10 rating over 75 outings.