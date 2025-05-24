Brad Marchand News: Tacks on goal in win

Marchand scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Hurricanes in Game 3.

Marchand stretched the Panthers' lead to 6-1 in the third period, capping a run of five goals in a span of 9:08. He had been held off the scoresheet in the first two games of the Eastern Conference Finals, though he had 14 PIM and eight hits over those contests to continue to impact the game with his peskiness. He's at four goals, 13 points, 18 shots on net, 28 hits, 10 blocked shots, 46 PIM and a plus-12 rating across 15 playoff outings.