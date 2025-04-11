Brady Tkachuk Injury: Won't play against Habs

Tkachuk (upper body) will remain unavailable for Friday's clash with Montreal, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

Tkachuk will be sidelined for the sixth straight game due to his lingering upper-body injury. At this point, the 25-year-old winger will almost certainly miss the 60-point threshold for the first time since 2020-21 when he put up 36 points in 56 contests. The focus for the club will no doubt be Tkachuk's health in the postseason, so it is unlikely to press him into action too soon.