Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

The NHL playoffs are just around the corner, so it's time to plan for your Playoff Pool drafts. To help you know who to target and when, we've assembled a cheat sheet.

These rankings reflect both a player's abilities and their team's expected performance in the postseason. In other words, a good forward on a team with strong odds of winning the Cup might rank above a great forward on a team projected to exit in the first round.

To make it more transparent as to which teams are expected to do well, we're using DraftKings' Stanley Cup Championship Odds as our guide, which can be viewed here.

Player positions reflect what they're listed as on NHL.com.

Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet

For the latest NHL Odds, including NHL Futures and NHL player props, visit RotoWire's NHL Betting page. For up-to-date NHL player news and NHL Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NHL Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks. Here are our NHL Best Bets today, featuring expert NHL picks for an action-packed slate of games.

Centers

Wingers

Defensemen

Goalies