Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet

The NHL playoffs are just around the corner, so it's time to plan for your Playoff Pool drafts. To help you know who to target and when, we've assembled a cheat sheet.
These rankings reflect both a player's abilities and their team's expected performance in the postseason. In other words, a good forward on a team with strong odds of winning the Cup might rank above a great forward on a team projected to exit in the first round.
To make it more transparent as to which teams are expected to do well, we're using DraftKings' Stanley Cup Championship Odds as our guide, which can be viewed here.
Player positions reflect what they're listed as on NHL.com.
Centers
- Connor McDavid
- Leon Draisaitl (undisclosed)
- Nathan MacKinnon
- Jack Eichel (upper body)
- Aleksander Barkov
- Auston Matthews
- Brayden Point
- Sam Reinhart
- Mark Scheifele
- Matt Duchene
- Jake Guentzel
- Martin Necas
- Sebastian Aho
- Dylan Strome
- John Tavares
- Roope Hintz
- Wyatt Johnston
- Seth Jarvis
- Tomas Hertl
- Aliaksei Protas (foot)
- Gabriel Vilardi (upper body)
- Mikael Granlund
- Anthony Cirelli
- Nico Hischier
- Tyler Seguin
- Ivan Barbashev
- Brock Nelson
- Sam Bennett
- Connor McMichael
- Carter Verhaeghe
- Tim Stutzle
- Zach Hyman (undisclosed)
- Robert Thomas
- Anze Kopitar
- Nick Suzuki
- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
- Cole Perfetti
- Marco Rossi
- Anton Lundell
- William Karlsson
- Yanni Gourde
- Evan Rodrigues
- Phillip Danault
- Joel Eriksson Ek
- Brett Howden
- Logan Stankoven
- Brayden Schenn
- Jack Roslovic
- Vladislav Namestnikov
- Jordan Staal
- Dylan Cozens
- Charlie Coyle
- Bobby McMann
- Shane Pinto
- Ross Colton (undisclosed)
- Adam Lowry
- Max Domi
- Nicolas Roy
- Jesperi Kotkaniemi
- Dawson Mercer
- Frederick Gaudreau
Wingers
- Nikita Kucherov
- Alex Ovechkin
- Kyle Connor
- Mikko Rantanen
- Matthew Tkachuk (groin)
- Mitch Marner
- Jason Robertson
- Brandon Hagel
- William Nylander
- Mark Stone
- Kirill Kaprizov
- Adrian Kempe
- Nikolaj Ehlers (foot)
- Pierre-Luc Dubois
- Tom Wilson
- Jesper Bratt
- Mason Marchment (illness)
- Gabriel Landeskog (knee)
- Kevin Fiala
- Brad Marchand
- Matthew Knies
- Valeri Nichushkin (lower body)
- Jonathan Drouin (lower body)
- Matt Boldy
- Jordan Kyrou
- Drake Batherson
- Cole Caufield
- Quinton Byfield (upper body)
- Brady Tkachuk (upper body)
- Timo Meier
- Andrei Svechnikov
- Artturi Lehkonen (lower body)
- Pavel Buchnevich
- Jamie Benn
- Pavel Dorofeyev
- Oliver Bjorkstrand
- Evgenii Dadonov
- Dylan Holloway
- Mats Zuccarello
- Andrei Kuzmenko
- Taylor Hall
- Nick Paul
- Reilly Smith
- Patrik Laine
- Claude Giroux
- Warren Foegele
- Juraj Slafkovsky
- Alex Laferriere
- Trevor Moore
- Stefan Noesen
- Jake Neighbours
- Ivan Demidov
- Jimmy Snuggerud
- Victor Olofsson
- Nino Niederreiter
- Jordan Martinook
- Mackie Samoskevich
- Jackson Blake
- Brandon Saad
- Evander Kane (knee)
- Zachary Bolduc
- Fabian Zetterlund
- Marcus Johansson
- Viktor Arvidsson
- Eric Robinson
- Jeff Skinner
- Alex Iafallo
- Brendan Gallagher
- Connor Brown
- Keegan Kolesar
- Ryan Hartman
- Marcus Foligno
- Corey Perry
- Tanner Pearson
- Andrew Mangiapane
- Taylor Raddysh
- Nicholas Robertson
- Anthony Beauvillier
- David Perron
- Ondrej Palat
- Michael Amadio
- Vasily Podkolzin
- Joel Armia
- Gustav Nyquist
- Josh Anderson
- Joel Kiviranta
- Mark Jankowski
- Brandon Tanev
- Adam Gaudette
- Logan O'Connor
- Brandon Duhaime
- Emil Heineman
- Justin Brazeau
- Erik Haula
- Pontus Holmberg
- Max Pacioretty (undisclosed)
- Mitchell Chaffee (head)
Defensemen
- Cale Makar
- Victor Hedman
- Evan Bouchard
- Shea Theodore
- Thomas Harley
- Josh Morrissey
- Jakob Chychrun
- John Carlson
- Shayne Gostisbehere
- Devon Toews
- Jake Walman (undisclosed)
- Aaron Ekblad (suspension)
- Seth Jones
- Neal Pionk
- Darren Raddysh
- Noah Hanifin
- Dougie Hamilton
- Lane Hutson
- Miro Heiskanen (undisclosed)
- Luke Hughes
- Morgan Rielly
- Alex Pietrangelo (undisclosed)
- Drew Doughty
- Darnell Nurse
- Gustav Forsling
- Ryan McDonagh
- Cam Fowler
- Colton Parayko
- Thomas Chabot
- Rasmus Sandin
- Brandt Clarke
- Oliver Ekman-Larsson (upper body)
- Jared Spurgeon
- Vladislav Gavrikov
- Philip Broberg
- Matt Roy
- Justin Faulk
- Jake McCabe (upper body)
- Dmitry Orlov
- Brent Burns
- Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed)
- Jordan Spence
- Jonas Brodin
- Jaccob Slavin
- Mike Matheson
- Dylan Samberg
- Esa Lindell
- Samuel Girard
- Martin Fehervary
- Mikey Anderson
- Brock Faber
- Brett Kulak
- Ryan Lindgren (upper body)
- Niko Mikkola
- Jake Middleton
- Cody Ceci
- Josh Manson (upper body)
- Erik Cernak
- Kaiden Guhle
Goalies
- Andrei Vasilevskiy
- Jake Oettinger
- Connor Hellebuyck
- Sergei Bobrovsky
- Mackenzie Blackwood
- Logan Thompson
- Anthony Stolarz
- Adin Hill
- Frederik Andersen
- Darcy Kuemper
- Stuart Skinner
- Linus Ullmark
- Filip Gustavsson
- Jacob Markstrom
- Jordan Binnington
- Sam Montembeault
- Pyotr Kochetkov
- Scott Wedgewood
- Joseph Woll
- Charlie Lindgren
- Jake Allen
- Calvin Pickard
- Eric Comrie
- Casey DeSmith
- Ilya Samsonov
- David Rittich
- Vitek Vanecek
- Jonas Johansson
- Jakub Dobes
- Marc-Andre Fleury
- Joel Hofer
- Anton Forsberg