Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet

Written by 
Ryan Dadoun 
Published on April 16, 2025
The NHL playoffs are just around the corner, so it's time to plan for your Playoff Pool drafts. To help you know who to target and when, we've assembled a cheat sheet.

These rankings reflect both a player's abilities and their team's expected performance in the postseason. In other words, a good forward on a team with strong odds of winning the Cup might rank above a great forward on a team projected to exit in the first round.

To make it more transparent as to which teams are expected to do well, we're using DraftKings' Stanley Cup Championship Odds as our guide, which can be viewed here.

Player positions reflect what they're listed as on NHL.com.

For the latest NHL Odds, including NHL Futures and NHL player props, visit RotoWire's NHL Betting page. For up-to-date NHL player news and NHL Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NHL Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks. Here are our NHL Best Bets today, featuring expert NHL picks for an action-packed slate of games.

Centers

  1. Connor McDavid
  2. Leon Draisaitl (undisclosed)
  3. Nathan MacKinnon
  4. Jack Eichel (upper body)
  5. Aleksander Barkov
  6. Auston Matthews
  7. Brayden Point
  8. Sam Reinhart
  9. Mark Scheifele
  10. Matt Duchene
  11. Jake Guentzel
  12. Martin Necas
  13. Sebastian Aho
  14. Dylan Strome
  15. John Tavares
  16. Roope Hintz
  17. Wyatt Johnston
  18. Seth Jarvis
  19. Tomas Hertl
  20. Aliaksei Protas (foot)
  21. Gabriel Vilardi (upper body)
  22. Mikael Granlund
  23. Anthony Cirelli
  24. Nico Hischier
  25. Tyler Seguin
  26. Ivan Barbashev
  27. Brock Nelson
  28. Sam Bennett
  29. Connor McMichael
  30. Carter Verhaeghe
  31. Tim Stutzle
  32. Zach Hyman (undisclosed)
  33. Robert Thomas
  34. Anze Kopitar
  35. Nick Suzuki
  36. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
  37. Cole Perfetti
  38. Marco Rossi
  39. Anton Lundell
  40. William Karlsson
  41. Yanni Gourde
  42. Evan Rodrigues
  43. Phillip Danault
  44. Joel Eriksson Ek
  45. Brett Howden
  46. Logan Stankoven
  47. Brayden Schenn
  48. Jack Roslovic
  49. Vladislav Namestnikov
  50. Jordan Staal
  51. Dylan Cozens
  52. Charlie Coyle
  53. Bobby McMann
  54. Shane Pinto
  55. Ross Colton (undisclosed)
  56. Adam Lowry
  57. Max Domi
  58. Nicolas Roy
  59. Jesperi Kotkaniemi
  60. Dawson Mercer
  61. Frederick Gaudreau

Wingers

  1. Nikita Kucherov
  2. Alex Ovechkin
  3. Kyle Connor
  4. Mikko Rantanen
  5. Matthew Tkachuk (groin)
  6. Mitch Marner
  7. Jason Robertson
  8. Brandon Hagel
  9. William Nylander
  10. Mark Stone
  11. Kirill Kaprizov
  12. Adrian Kempe
  13. Nikolaj Ehlers (foot)
  14. Pierre-Luc Dubois
  15. Tom Wilson
  16. Jesper Bratt
  17. Mason Marchment (illness)
  18. Gabriel Landeskog (knee)
  19. Kevin Fiala
  20. Brad Marchand
  21. Matthew Knies
  22. Valeri Nichushkin (lower body)
  23. Jonathan Drouin (lower body)
  24. Matt Boldy
  25. Jordan Kyrou
  26. Drake Batherson
  27. Cole Caufield
  28. Quinton Byfield (upper body)
  29. Brady Tkachuk (upper body)
  30. Timo Meier
  31. Andrei Svechnikov
  32. Artturi Lehkonen (lower body)
  33. Pavel Buchnevich
  34. Jamie Benn
  35. Pavel Dorofeyev
  36. Oliver Bjorkstrand
  37. Evgenii Dadonov
  38. Dylan Holloway
  39. Mats Zuccarello
  40. Andrei Kuzmenko
  41. Taylor Hall
  42. Nick Paul
  43. Reilly Smith
  44. Patrik Laine
  45. Claude Giroux
  46. Warren Foegele
  47. Juraj Slafkovsky
  48. Alex Laferriere
  49. Trevor Moore
  50. Stefan Noesen
  51. Jake Neighbours
  52. Ivan Demidov
  53. Jimmy Snuggerud
  54. Victor Olofsson
  55. Nino Niederreiter
  56. Jordan Martinook
  57. Mackie Samoskevich
  58. Jackson Blake
  59. Brandon Saad
  60. Evander Kane (knee)
  61. Zachary Bolduc
  62. Fabian Zetterlund
  63. Marcus Johansson
  64. Viktor Arvidsson
  65. Eric Robinson
  66. Jeff Skinner
  67. Alex Iafallo
  68. Brendan Gallagher
  69. Connor Brown
  70. Keegan Kolesar
  71. Ryan Hartman
  72. Marcus Foligno
  73. Corey Perry
  74. Tanner Pearson
  75. Andrew Mangiapane
  76. Taylor Raddysh
  77. Nicholas Robertson
  78. Anthony Beauvillier
  79. David Perron
  80. Ondrej Palat
  81. Michael Amadio
  82. Vasily Podkolzin
  83. Joel Armia
  84. Gustav Nyquist
  85. Josh Anderson
  86. Joel Kiviranta
  87. Mark Jankowski
  88. Brandon Tanev
  89. Adam Gaudette
  90. Logan O'Connor
  91. Brandon Duhaime
  92. Emil Heineman
  93. Justin Brazeau
  94. Erik Haula
  95. Pontus Holmberg
  96. Max Pacioretty (undisclosed)
  97. Mitchell Chaffee (head)

Defensemen

  1. Cale Makar
  2. Victor Hedman
  3. Evan Bouchard
  4. Shea Theodore
  5. Thomas Harley
  6. Josh Morrissey
  7. Jakob Chychrun
  8. John Carlson
  9. Shayne Gostisbehere
  10. Devon Toews
  11. Jake Walman (undisclosed)
  12. Aaron Ekblad (suspension)
  13. Seth Jones
  14. Neal Pionk
  15. Darren Raddysh
  16. Noah Hanifin
  17. Dougie Hamilton
  18. Lane Hutson
  19. Miro Heiskanen (undisclosed)
  20. Luke Hughes
  21. Morgan Rielly
  22. Alex Pietrangelo (undisclosed)
  23. Drew Doughty
  24. Darnell Nurse
  25. Gustav Forsling
  26. Ryan McDonagh
  27. Cam Fowler
  28. Colton Parayko
  29. Thomas Chabot
  30. Rasmus Sandin
  31. Brandt Clarke
  32. Oliver Ekman-Larsson (upper body)
  33. Jared Spurgeon
  34. Vladislav Gavrikov
  35. Philip Broberg
  36. Matt Roy
  37. Justin Faulk
  38. Jake McCabe (upper body)
  39. Dmitry Orlov
  40. Brent Burns
  41. Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed)
  42. Jordan Spence
  43. Jonas Brodin
  44. Jaccob Slavin
  45. Mike Matheson
  46. Dylan Samberg
  47. Esa Lindell
  48. Samuel Girard
  49. Martin Fehervary
  50. Mikey Anderson
  51. Brock Faber
  52. Brett Kulak
  53. Ryan Lindgren (upper body)
  54. Niko Mikkola
  55. Jake Middleton
  56. Cody Ceci
  57. Josh Manson (upper body)
  58. Erik Cernak
  59. Kaiden Guhle

Goalies

  1. Andrei Vasilevskiy
  2. Jake Oettinger
  3. Connor Hellebuyck
  4. Sergei Bobrovsky
  5. Mackenzie Blackwood
  6. Logan Thompson
  7. Anthony Stolarz
  8. Adin Hill
  9. Frederik Andersen
  10. Darcy Kuemper
  11. Stuart Skinner
  12. Linus Ullmark
  13. Filip Gustavsson
  14. Jacob Markstrom
  15. Jordan Binnington
  16. Sam Montembeault
  17. Pyotr Kochetkov
  18. Scott Wedgewood
  19. Joseph Woll
  20. Charlie Lindgren
  21. Jake Allen
  22. Calvin Pickard
  23. Eric Comrie
  24. Casey DeSmith
  25. Ilya Samsonov
  26. David Rittich
  27. Vitek Vanecek
  28. Jonas Johansson
  29. Jakub Dobes
  30. Marc-Andre Fleury
  31. Joel Hofer
  32. Anton Forsberg

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ryan Dadoun
Ryan Dadoun
Ryan Dadoun is a veteran hockey analyst with roughly 15 years of experience in the field. He previously served as a writer and editor for the NHL Department of NBC Sports Edge.
