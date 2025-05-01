Brady Tkachuk News: Ends season on five-game streak

Tkachuk scored a goal in a 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs on Thursday in Game 6.

Tkachuk got Ottawa on the board at 7:28 of the second period when he tipped Thomas Chabot's point shot past Anthony Stolarz. He finished the postseason on a five-game, seven-point scoring streak (four goals, three assists). Despite the loss, fans in Ottawa chanted his name after the final buzzer. Tkachuk's leadership will deliver impressive results for both the fans and fantasy managers alike over the next few years.