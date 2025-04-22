Brady Tkachuk News: Gets first playoff goal in loss

Tkachuk scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

It was his first postseason goal in his second playoff game. Tkachuk cut the lead to 2-1 late in the second period on the power play when his between-the-legs pass across the goal crease deflected in off a Toronto defender. Tkachuk is a fantasy unicorn -- he's fired 10 shots and laid 11 hits in his first two postseason games.