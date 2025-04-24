Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Brady Tkachuk headshot

Brady Tkachuk News: Second goal in as many games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Tkachuk scored a goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

Tkachuk beat Anthony Stolarz with a wrister from the top of the left face-off circle off the rush to tie the game 2-2 in the back half of the third period. The Sens captain has a goal in each of his last two games, and he has 14 shots in three games. Tkachuk is doing everything he can to elevate the Sens, but the powerful Leafs keep stealing the air from their opponents' lungs in every situation.

Brady Tkachuk
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now