Brady Tkachuk News: Second goal in as many games

Tkachuk scored a goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

Tkachuk beat Anthony Stolarz with a wrister from the top of the left face-off circle off the rush to tie the game 2-2 in the back half of the third period. The Sens captain has a goal in each of his last two games, and he has 14 shots in three games. Tkachuk is doing everything he can to elevate the Sens, but the powerful Leafs keep stealing the air from their opponents' lungs in every situation.