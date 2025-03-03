Braeden Bowman News: Pens entry-level deal

Bowman agreed to terms on a two-year, entry-level contract with Vegas on Sunday.

Bowman went undrafted coming out of juniors but has been putting up solid numbers with AHL Henderson this year. In 52 appearances for the Silver Knights, the 21-year-old winger has racked up 12 goals and 18 helpers. It's unlikely he'll make his NHL Debut any time soon, but Bowman has evidently shown the organization enough to earn an entry-level deal.