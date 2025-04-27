Fantasy Hockey
Brandon Hagel headshot

Brandon Hagel News: Finishes serving suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Hagel will likely return to the lineup in Game 4 against Florida on Monday after serving his one-game suspension.

Hagel received the ban for interference on a hit delivered to Aleksander Barkov in Game 2 on Thursday. After missing Saturday's 5-1 win over the Panthers, the 26-year-old Hagel will presumably return to a top-six role and see power-play time in Monday's matchup.

