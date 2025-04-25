Fantasy Hockey
Brandon Hagel News: Headed for suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Hagel will have a hearing with the Department of Player Safety on Friday for interference on Alexsander Barkov in Game 2.

Hagel should be expected to miss at least one game, given that he is having a hearing with the league. As such, fantasy players should expect the winger to be sidelined for Game 3 versus Florida on Saturday at a minimum. With Hagel expected to miss out, Conor Geekie could be elevated to a top-six role as well as take the open spot on the No. 1 power-play unit.

