Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Brandon Hagel headshot

Brandon Hagel News: May face supplemental discipline

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Hagel may face supplemental discipline after he left his feet to deliver a high hit to Aleksander Barkov that knocked the Florida star out of the game. He received a five-minute major.

The Bolts lost the tight contest 2-0. Hagel's hit was dirty, which really isn't like him. Victor Hedman played the puck and Barkov was looking at Hedman when Hagel jumped to Barkov's head and neck. The league will undoubtably look at this hit; there was no report on Barkov's status after the game.

Brandon Hagel
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now