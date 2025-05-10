Brandon Saad Injury: Not playing Saturday

Saad (lower body) is day-to-day and won't be an option for Game 3 versus Edmonton on Saturday, according to Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Saad has contributed two assists, 13 shots on goal and seven hits over eight appearances this postseason. He didn't participate in Saturday's morning skate and will miss at least one game. Pavel Dorofeyev (undisclosed) is poised to replace Saad in Saturday's lineup.