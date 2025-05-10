Fantasy Hockey
Brandon Saad

Brandon Saad Injury: Not playing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Saad (lower body) is day-to-day and won't be an option for Game 3 versus Edmonton on Saturday, according to Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Saad has contributed two assists, 13 shots on goal and seven hits over eight appearances this postseason. He didn't participate in Saturday's morning skate and will miss at least one game. Pavel Dorofeyev (undisclosed) is poised to replace Saad in Saturday's lineup.

Brandon Saad
Vegas Golden Knights

