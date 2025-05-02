Brandt Clarke News: Scores in Game 6 loss

Clarke scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Oilers in Game 6.

Clarke saw third-pairing minutes during the playoffs, greatly limiting his effectiveness on offense. He has two goals, six shots on net, four hits, six blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over six postseason contests. Clarke will be in the final season of his entry-level contract in 2025-26, and he'll be looking to build upon his breakout 33-point campaign from 78 regular-season outings this year.