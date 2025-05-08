Brayden McNabb Injury: Injured in overtime

McNabb sustained an apparent upper body injury after crashing into the boards in overtime of Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Oilers in Game 2, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

McNabb appeared to be favoring his shoulder after he was tripped, which sent him into an awkward fall. He didn't have time to get back in the game -- there was no penalty on the play, and the Oilers scored shortly after McNabb left the contest. His status for Saturday's Game 3 is up in the air, though it will be telling if he's unable to accompany his teammates to Edmonton.