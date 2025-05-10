Fantasy Hockey
Brayden McNabb headshot

Brayden McNabb News: Playing after all

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

McNabb (upper body) will play in Game 3 against Edmonton on Saturday, per the NHL media site.

McNabb sustained the injury when he crashed into the boards late in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to Edmonton. He was originally expected to miss the clash after not participating in Saturday's morning skate, but it seems he'll remain in the lineup as Vegas attempts to claw back from a 2-0 series deficit. McNabb has three assists, six PIM, seven shots, 23 hits and 20 blocks across eight playoff outings this year while averaging 21:14 of ice time. He's projected to play alongside Shea Theodore in Game 3, according to Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

