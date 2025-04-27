Brayden McNabb News: Records helper Saturday
McNabb notched an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild in Game 4.
This was McNabb's first point in four playoff outings in this series. He's gotten into some defensive trouble, though defense partner Shea Theodore hasn't been at his best early in the first round. McNabb has added four shots on net, six hits, 10 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating so far in the postseason.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now