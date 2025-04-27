Fantasy Hockey
Brayden McNabb headshot

Brayden McNabb News: Records helper Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

McNabb notched an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild in Game 4.

This was McNabb's first point in four playoff outings in this series. He's gotten into some defensive trouble, though defense partner Shea Theodore hasn't been at his best early in the first round. McNabb has added four shots on net, six hits, 10 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating so far in the postseason.

Brayden McNabb
Vegas Golden Knights
