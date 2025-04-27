Brayden Schenn News: One of each in Game 4 win
Schenn scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Jets in Game 4.
Schenn scored at 17:23 of the second period and then helped on a Justin Faulk goal just over a minute later. The 33-year-old Schenn had been held off the scoresheet in the playoffs prior to Sunday, and he had earned just two points over his last eight regular-season outings. The second-line center has contributed five shots on net, 16 hits, 22 PIM and a minus-1 rating over four playoff contests, but with the Blues finding their way on offense, he could be more involved late in the first round.
