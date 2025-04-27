Fantasy Hockey
Brayden Schenn headshot

Brayden Schenn News: One of each in Game 4 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 27, 2025 at 1:10pm

Schenn scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Jets in Game 4.

Schenn scored at 17:23 of the second period and then helped on a Justin Faulk goal just over a minute later. The 33-year-old Schenn had been held off the scoresheet in the playoffs prior to Sunday, and he had earned just two points over his last eight regular-season outings. The second-line center has contributed five shots on net, 16 hits, 22 PIM and a minus-1 rating over four playoff contests, but with the Blues finding their way on offense, he could be more involved late in the first round.

Brayden Schenn
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
