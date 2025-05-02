Brayden Schenn News: Tallies in Game 6 win
Schenn scored a goal, added two PIM and doled out two hits in Friday's 5-2 win over the Jets in Game 6.
Schenn's tally at 12:27 of the second period stood as the game-winner. The 33-year-old center is up to three points, nine shots on net, 20 hits, 28 PIM and a minus-2 rating over six playoff contests. Schenn is filling a second-line role, and while he's struggled with consistency on offense since the start of April, there's little chance he slips into the bottom six.
