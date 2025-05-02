Brayden Yager News: Called up Friday

Yager was recalled from WHL Lethbridge on Friday.

Yager will link up with the Jets following the conclusion of his WHL season. For the Hurricanes, the 20-year-old center notched 14 goals and 38 assists in 33 regular-season contests before adding another 14 points in 16 playoff games. Yager figures to link up with the other Black Aces that Winnipeg added and is unlikely to see minutes. Still, Yager should be in the mix for a spot on the roster heading into the 2025-26 campaign.