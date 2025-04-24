Brendan Gallagher News: Offers helper in Game 2 loss

Gallagher logged an assist in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Capitals in Game 2.

Gallagher ended his five-game point drought when he helped out on a Christian Dvorak tally in the second period. Gallagher has added five shots on net and four hits while seeing middle-six minutes during the playoffs. The Canadiens are down 2-0 in the series after Wednesday's loss, so Gallagher may not get many more chances to contribute this postseason if the team doesn't turn things around.