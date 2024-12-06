Brendan Lemieux News: Placed on unconditional waivers
The Hurricanes placed Lemieux on unconditional waivers Friday, for the purpose of terminating his contract, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.
Lemieux has spent this season with AHL Chicago, scoring a pair of goals in 12 games. He had three goals, two assists and 64 PIM in 32 games with the Hurricanes in 2023-24. Lemieux spent seven seasons in the NHL, tallying 36 goals, 74 points and 548 PIM in 307 regular-season games.
