Brendan Lemieux News: Signs overseas deal

Lemieux agreed to terms on a three-year contract with Swiss club HC Davos on Monday.

Lemieux likely has played his final NHL games after making a long-term commitment to the Swiss club following his release by the Hurricanes on Friday. As such, the winger will eventually retire having logged 307 games over seven seasons for the Jets, Rangers, Kings, Flyers and Hurricanes. In those appearances, Lemieux notched 36 goals and 38 helpers while racking up 548 PIM.