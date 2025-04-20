Brett Howden News: Scores twice in Game 1
Howden scored two goals on four shots and added three hits in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Wild in Game 1.
Both of Howden's goals came in the third period. He struck early in the frame for what would stand as the game-winner, and then added a power-play goal into an empty net in the final second. The 27-year-old earned 10 points with 19 shots on net, 22 hits and a plus-7 rating over the last 17 games of the regular season, which was a career year of 23 goals and 40 points in 80 appearances. Howden was on the fourth line Sunday, but he's versatile enough to move around the lineup as necessary.
