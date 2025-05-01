Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brett Kulak headshot

Brett Kulak News: Manages helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

Kulak provided an assist, two hits and five blocked shots in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Kings in Game 6.

Kulak continues to play an important defensive role for the Oilers, functioning as a top-four defenseman despite being listed on the third pairing. The 31-year-old had two assists, a plus-5 rating, eight shots on net, six hits and 12 blocked shots over six postseason contests in the first round.

Brett Kulak
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now