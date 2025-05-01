Brett Kulak News: Manages helper in win

Kulak provided an assist, two hits and five blocked shots in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Kings in Game 6.

Kulak continues to play an important defensive role for the Oilers, functioning as a top-four defenseman despite being listed on the third pairing. The 31-year-old had two assists, a plus-5 rating, eight shots on net, six hits and 12 blocked shots over six postseason contests in the first round.