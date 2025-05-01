Brett Kulak News: Manages helper in win
Kulak provided an assist, two hits and five blocked shots in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Kings in Game 6.
Kulak continues to play an important defensive role for the Oilers, functioning as a top-four defenseman despite being listed on the third pairing. The 31-year-old had two assists, a plus-5 rating, eight shots on net, six hits and 12 blocked shots over six postseason contests in the first round.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now