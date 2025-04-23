Fantasy Hockey
Brett Kulak headshot

Brett Kulak News: Produces assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Kulak notched an assist in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Kings in Game 2.

Kulak has three helpers over his last seven games. The 31-year-old defenseman put up a career-high 25 points in 82 regular-season appearances in 2024-25. While he's often listed on the third pairing, his shutdown role sees him earn top-four minutes regularly. Despite the significant usage, Kulak isn't expected to be a big scoring threat in the playoffs.

Brett Kulak
Edmonton Oilers
