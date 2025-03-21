Brett Leason News: Notches helper Thursday

Leason provided an assist, two hits and four blocked shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Leason is the latest forward to get a look on the third line after injuries have sidelined Sam Colangelo (upper body) and Nikita Nesterenko (undisclosed). The 25-year-old Leason continues to be a versatile winger for the Ducks, though they have primarily kept him in the bottom six this year. He has two assists over nine outings in March, and he's up to 17 points, 77 shots on net, 60 hits, 43 blocks and an even plus-minus rating through 58 appearances overall.