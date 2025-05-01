Brock Nelson News: Logs pair of assists in Game 6

Nelson registered two assists and two PIM in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Stars in Game 6.

Nelson helped out on both of Valeri Nichushkin's tallies in the contest. This was Nelson's second two-assist game of the series, both of which have come in Denver -- he's been held off the scoresheet in three games in Dallas. The 33-year-old center has four helpers, 11 shots on net, nine hits, nine blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over six playoff outings.