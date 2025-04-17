Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bryan Rust headshot

Bryan Rust News: Crosses 30-goal threshold

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Rust scored twice on four shots, including one power-play goal, in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

Rust rallied in April, earning five goals and five assists over the last seven games of the season. This got the veteran winger over 30 goals for the first time -- he concludes 2024-25 with 31 tallies and 65 points, both of which are career highs. He also put up 191 shots on net, 62 hits, 54 blocked shots and a minus-21 rating over 71 appearances. Rust continues to be part of the Penguins' core heading into 2025-26.

Bryan Rust
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now