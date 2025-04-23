Cal Clutterbuck News: Officially hanging up skates

Clutterbuck officially announced his retirement from professional hockey Wednesday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Clutterbuck's announcement shouldn't come as a surprise after he sat out the entire 2024-25 campaign. Over the course of his 17-year NHL career, the Ontario native saw action in 1064 games for the Wild and Islanders, registering 143 goals and 150 assists. The veteran winger also added another 20 points in 81 postseason contests but was never able to lift Lord Stanley's Cup.