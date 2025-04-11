Cale Fleury News: Designated for waivers

Fleury was placed on waivers by the Kraken on Friday.

Fleury's placement on waivers will allow him to be moved to AHL Coachella Valley ahead of the Calder Cup Playoffs. Despite playing in 36 NHL games over the last four seasons, the 26-year-old blueliner hasn't scored a goal since 2019-20 when he was with the Habs. Even if Fleury does come back up for the Kraken's last two regular-season contests, he shouldn't be expected to offer much in the way of fantasy value.