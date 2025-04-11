Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cale Fleury headshot

Cale Fleury News: Designated for waivers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Fleury was placed on waivers by the Kraken on Friday.

Fleury's placement on waivers will allow him to be moved to AHL Coachella Valley ahead of the Calder Cup Playoffs. Despite playing in 36 NHL games over the last four seasons, the 26-year-old blueliner hasn't scored a goal since 2019-20 when he was with the Habs. Even if Fleury does come back up for the Kraken's last two regular-season contests, he shouldn't be expected to offer much in the way of fantasy value.

Cale Fleury
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now