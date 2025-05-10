Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Calvin Pickard headshot

Calvin Pickard Injury: Considered day-to-day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Pickard (undisclosed) is day-to-day and won't be in the lineup for Saturday's home matchup versus Vegas in Game 3, per Tony Brar of Oilers TV.

Pickard will miss at least one outing after being hurt in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 2. He has posted a 6-0 record with a 2.84 GAA and an .888 save percentage through seven appearances this postseason. With Pickard unavailable, Stuart Skinner will be between the pipes for Saturday's contest, while Olivier Rodrigue will be the backup.

Calvin Pickard
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now