Calvin Pickard Injury: Remains out Wednesday

Pickard (undisclosed) isn't expected to play in Game 5 against Vegas on Wednesday, according to Tony Brar of Oilers TV.

Pickard wasn't on the ice for Edmonton's morning skate. He's set to miss his third straight game. The 33-year-old netminder is 6-0 with a 2.84 GAA and an .888 save percentage across seven playoff appearances this year. Stuart Skinner is slated to start Wednesday, while Olivier Rodrigue will serve as the backup.