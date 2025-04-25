Fantasy Hockey
Calvin Pickard News: Drawing start in Game 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Pickard is slated to start Friday's Game 3 at home against the Kings, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Although Stuart Skinner drew the start in each of the Oilers' first two playoff matchups this year, Pickard entered Wednesday's Game 2 loss in relief and allowed a goal on three shots (.667 save percentage). The Oilers are making several changes to their lineup ahead of Game 3, including giving Pickard the start. Pickard made two starts against the Kings during the regular season, going 0-2-0 with a 3.52 GAA and .891 save percentage.

