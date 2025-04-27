Calvin Pickard News: Evens series with overtime win

Pickard stopped 38 of 41 shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kings in Game 4.

The Oilers pulled off a late comeback, scoring twice in the third period and then again on a power play in overtime to overcome a 3-1 deficit in the game. Pickard has allowed seven goals on 69 shots over the last two contests, but he's won both of those games, so it looks like he's overtaken Stuart Skinner as the Oilers' No. 1 goalie. The Oilers will look to take their home-ice success on the road when they play in Los Angeles for Game 5 on Tuesday.