Calvin Pickard News: Starting Game 6

Pickard will patrol the home crease versus Los Angeles on Thursday, per Tony Brar of Oilers TV.

Pickard took over from Stuart Skinner midway through the third period in Game 2 and has led the Oilers to three straight wins after they lost the opening two games. Pickard has allowed eight goals on 91 shots in his three playoff starts versus the Kings. Los Angeles is second in NHL scoring during the playoffs, generating 4.00 goals per game.