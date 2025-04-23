Calvin Pickard News: Surrenders goal in relief outing

Pickard stopped two of three shots in relief of Stuart Skinner in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Kings in Game 2.

Pickard allowed a goal to Adrian Kempe immediately after entering the contest, squashing any hopes of the Oilers making a comeback. Stuart Skinner has allowed 11 goals on 58 shots over the first two games of the series, so it's hard to imagine Pickard doing any worse if he gets the start on home ice for Friday's Game 3. However, if the Kings continue to play well, neither Edmonton goalie will be a viable option in fantasy.