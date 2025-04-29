Fantasy Hockey
Calvin Pickard News: Wins third straight game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Pickard stopped 21 of 22 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Kings in Game 5.

Pickard gave up just a power-play goal by Andrei Kuzmenko in the second period, which was quickly answered by Evander Kane. The 33-year-old Pickard has helped the Oilers flip a 2-0 deficit into a 3-2 lead in the series, putting them in the driver's seat heading into Game 6 on Thursday. Pickard is a virtual lock to start that contest considering he has all the momentum on his side.

