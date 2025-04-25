Calvin Pickard News: Wins ugly in Game 3

Pickard allowed four goals on 28 shots in Friday's 7-4 win over the Kings in Game 3.

Pickard was able to do what Stuart Skinner couldn't in the first two games of the series -- secure a win. That said, Pickard looked no better than his fellow goalie in doing so, but this win at least bought the Oilers some breathing room, as a loss would have put them on the brink of elimination. The 33-year-old could be tabbed to start again in Game 4 on Sunday as the Oilers try to establish some positive momentum.