Hebig signed a one-year, two-way contract with Utah on Thursday.

Hebig has been playing for Utah's AHL affiliate Tucson this season on a minor-league only deal. In 48 games for the Roadrunners, the 28-year-old center has notched 20 goals and 17 helpers. With this NHL deal in place, it's possible Hebig makes his NHL debut this season, though it likely won't be a full-time gig.