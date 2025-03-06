Carl Berglund News: Heads to San Jose

Berglund and a conditional 2026 first-round pick were traded to the Sharks from the Oilers in exchange for Jake Walman.

Berglund is a 25-year-old forward who has yet to make his NHL debut. The Swede has a modest 12 points over 45 outings with AHL Bakersfield, his first full campaign with that team. He'll report to AHL San Jose, but his chances of seeing NHL action in 2024-25 are slim.