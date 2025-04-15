Carson Bjarnason News: Shifts to AHL

Bjarnason was loaned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.

Bjarnason earned a 22-15-3 record with a 2.93 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 40 regular-season games for WHL Brandon in 2024-25 before going 0-3-0 in the playoffs. The 19-year-old netminder could get some playing time in the AHL to conclude the 2024-25 campaign. The Flyers selected him with the No. 51 pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.