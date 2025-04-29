Fantasy Hockey
Carter Verhaeghe headshot

Carter Verhaeghe News: Puts away empty-netter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Verhaeghe scored an empty-net goal on two shots and added five hits in Monday's 4-2 win over the Lightning in Game 4.

The Panthers scored three times in the final four minutes of the contest, with Verhaeghe putting the finishing touches on the win. The 29-year-old winger has managed two points, nine shots on net, 10 hits and an even plus-minus rating over four playoff outings. He continues to play on the top line and appears to have carried over some momentum from late in the regular season, which he closed out with six points over five games.

Carter Verhaeghe
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
