Carter Verhaeghe News: Puts away empty-netter

Verhaeghe scored an empty-net goal on two shots and added five hits in Monday's 4-2 win over the Lightning in Game 4.

The Panthers scored three times in the final four minutes of the contest, with Verhaeghe putting the finishing touches on the win. The 29-year-old winger has managed two points, nine shots on net, 10 hits and an even plus-minus rating over four playoff outings. He continues to play on the top line and appears to have carried over some momentum from late in the regular season, which he closed out with six points over five games.