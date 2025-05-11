Carter Verhaeghe News: Stays warm with power-play goal

Verhaeghe scored a power-play goal on two shots in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 4.

Verhaeghe has looked like himself in this second-round series, racking up two goals and five points over four contests. The winger is at four goals, four helpers, three power-play points, 23 shots on net, 36 hits and a plus-1 rating over nine playoff outings. He was on the second line to begin Sunday's game, but Verhaeghe could be moved back up to the top line for Game 5 on Wednesday after Evan Rodrigues (upper body) suffered an injury.