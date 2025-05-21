Carter Verhaeghe News: Two-point effort in Tuesday's win

Verhaeghe delivered a goal and an assist Tuesday, both on the power play, in the Panthers' 5-2 win over the Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The 29-year-old opened the scoring midway through the first period before helping to set up a Sam Bennett tally early in the third that put Florida up 4-1. Verhaeghe didn't get onto the scoresheet in the final three games of the Panthers' second-round series against the Maple Leafs, but he's had a productive postseason overall with five goals and 11 points in 14 contests, including three goals and five points with the man advantage.