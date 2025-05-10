Carter Verhaeghe News: Two points, seven hits in Game 3

Verhaeghe notched a goal, an assist, three shots and seven hits in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Maple Leafs in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The 29-year-old center has been playing at a high level of late and has recorded points in four of his last five playoff appearances, tallying three goals, three assists, 14 shots, 30 hits and two blocked shots over that five-game stretch. Even though the likes of Aleksander Barkov, Sam Reinhart and Matthew Tkachuk gain most of the attention from opposing defenses, Verhaeghe has been doing a good job of late, especially since his regular-season numbers experienced a regression compared to his previous two campaigns.